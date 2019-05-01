Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones Photographer

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Allan Jones Photographer
Photo: “Baby Spiders”
Maybe I should have warned you all first on this one. Baby spiders — eww, right? This image intrigued me, I came back to it several times as I was looking through submissions for Photographer of the Day. Why did I come back to it?
At first glance, you can’t tell what it is. It’s an interesting image, the color and the softness pulled me in at first. Then I wanted to zoom in to see what that wirelike white stuff was, and then I got to the eww part. It’s something I don’t think many of us have actually seen, or most of us don’t actively go out looking for any way and I found it to be a very interesting shot.
Thank you for sharing with our group.
Lauri Novak
