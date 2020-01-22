Photographer: Allan Jones

Photo: “Apple”

The new curator approach which detaches specific categories for us to use as templates frees me to engage my own basic criterial; to choose photos that I would want to look at frequently enough to hang on my own home’s walls. This striking example is certainly a keeper, and in my view pays homage to what rightfully could be its origin, Paul Caponigro’s “Galaxy Apple.”

The use of a high contrast black and white rendition featuring reflections from the surface of an apple was Caponigro’s concept, and in this Allan Jones photograph, the specular highlights are created by water droplets. The drama and impact of it in black & white makes the image irresistible. I urge our viewers to see both works.

