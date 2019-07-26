Photographer of the Day: Allan Jones

Category: Freedom

Photographer: Allan Jones

Photo: “Red Arrows”

As someone who grew up in Northern Michigan, I always was able to experience air shows during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. So this one strikes a chord with me, despite being taken over the much larger pond in the U.K. With the large boats in the distance, this photograph screams freedom, as the air show is actually done by the Royal Airforce Red Arrows.

The capture here is great because of the colors, and how your eye is immediately drawn to them. The colors of red, white and blue are not only famous with the United States, but are also a nod to the United Kingdom’s flag. To me it almost looks like a firework, with each jet moving in a different direction and taking the colors with them.

