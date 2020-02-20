Photographer: Allan Jones

Photo: “Oil drops”

As a photographer, I love trying new fun creative things. One of the things I haven’t tried yet is oil drops and after seeing this image I can’t help but ask, “Why!”

I love the abstract art feel that photos of like this. They are always so vibrant and I love that no two images are ever the same. It makes the process that much cooler.

