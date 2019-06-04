Photographer of the Day: Alan Jones

Category: Portrait
Photographer: Alan Jones
Photo: “Sophie”
A simple pose in beautiful light that shimmers off of the subject’s flowing hair, a hand holding the collar her fur-edged coat offers a gesture of subtle movement that makes this photograph a classic candid style portrait.
