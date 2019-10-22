Category: Portrait
Photographer: Adrian Van Leeuwen
Photo: “Damiano bodybuilder champ – BW”

Bodybuilding portraits are particularly beautiful whether the subject is female or in this cast male. The sculpting of the musculature is carved in black and white by the photographer. Strength and confidence are wonderfully portrayed in this photograph.

