Photographer of the Day: Cinzio Farinelli

Category: Architecture
Photographer: cinzio Farinelli
Photo: “S. Maria della Motta (Cumiana)”
Careful camera positioning reveals the attention to symmetry in the design of this magnificent church. With the exception of a few of the icon portraits on the wall, a single handrail, and a few shadows on the cross, one might think this is a Photoshop mirror image! The abundant color adds presence to the viewing experience.
