Started by students, Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA has staged the Waves of Flags display for Patriot Day since 2008. Each flag represents one of the lives lost in the t errorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The sight of nearly 3,000 flags perched on their lawn is at turns inspiring yet heart wrenching.

Where were you on September 11, 2001?

As with most, I vividly remember how I found out about the September 11, 2001 attacks and the shock I felt as they unfolded. While driving into work, I listened intently to what was ordinarily a goofy early morning comedy show on a rock station. They weren’t very goofy this morning. It was a whirlwind of panic, confusion, shock and more as they reported on things that they heard — some true, some rumor.

When I heard that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center, I initially assumed it was something like a small Cessna, and that it had been an accident. But of course, as it unfolded, I realized this was not what had happened.

My friends and family in New York were gobsmacked. Panic, confusion, shock, defiance, fear. Their emotions swung wildly in the weeks that followed. Many of us also felt patriotism, anger, sadness and/or xenophobia as well.

The attacks have left an indelible mark on our nation’s psyche. As with most Americans, I subconsciously divide our country’s timeline into before and after 9/11.

Photographing the flags

Nearly 3,000 flags fly in honor of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 in this surreal sort of photo using a Lensbaby Sweet 35.

I had this idea. I would wake up early, drive to Pepperdine University in Malibu, and photograph the flags in the glorious morning light.

The fog had other ideas.

One of the trees in Pepperdine’s Alumni Park, where nearly 3,000 flags fly in honor of lives lost on September 11, 2001. Patriot Day in 2021 will be the 20th anniversary.

Still, I figured I would try to make lemonade out of lemons. I needed to be flexible. I decided to photograph using some of my more unusual lenses, including the Lensbaby Sweet 35 and my Rokinon 12mm fisheye. And given the fog, I decided that it might look better in black and white.

A particularly moody, surreal look at some of the many flags flying in remembrance of Patriot Day, Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA.

The end result is a considerably moodier, more surreal sort of feel.

A fisheye view of the flags at Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA.