On Photography

On Photography: Lindsay Adler, 1985 – present

“When you fail you learn, and when you learn you grow, and when you grow you move closer to success.” -Lindsay Adler

Lindsay Alder portrait from her website
Lindsay Adler

Photographic whirlwind

Lindsay Adler is in her almost mid-thirties and is without question at the top of the world of fashion photography. She is incredibly dedicated to photography not only in creating images and also as an educator. Her editorial photos have appeared in Bullet, Zink and Fault to name a few. She has written 5 books ranging from the ins and outs of social media for photographers to a year’s worth of creative photo assignments.

Lindsay is a Canon Explorer of Light. She teaches at photography events worldwide, has online classes and, in spite of her busy assignment photographic work, teaches in-person workshops. Her articles and interviews have appeared on social media and Rangefinder, Professional Photographer, Shutterbug and the late Popular Photography magazines.

Much more to come

Lindsay Adler can be described in one word: Prolific. She is constantly creating fashion and editorial photographs, educational videos and workshops, contributing to her social media and her website Lindsay Adler Photography. More will be written as this photographic powerhouse continues her pursuit of photographing beauty.

All photographs: ©Lindsay Adler

Read more On Photography mini-bios of influential photographers past and those working now.

