The photography of James Nachtwey On Photography at Photofocus.com
Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
On Photography

On Photography: James Nachtwey, 1941-present

“I have been a witness and these pictures are my testimony. The events I have recorded should not be forgotten and must not be repeated.” -James Nachtwey

James Nachtwey has been a truck driver and member of the merchant marine. He was hugely influenced by the images from the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement. This interest led him to teach himself photography during his time in the merchant marine. He began his photographic career in New Mexico in 1976. By 1980 he was in New York City.

Northern Ireland

In 1981, Nachtwey covered the strife and fighting in Belfast during the IRA hunger strike.

Photographer James Nachtwey on the Brooklyn Bridge
James Nachtwey

Time Magazine

James Nachtwey has been a contract photographer for Time since 1984 covering assignments of conflicts and wars and social issues producing photo essays from datelines in ElSalvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Lebanon, the West Bank, Gaza, Isreal, Indonesia, Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa, Russia, Bosnia, Chechnya, Kosovo, Romania, Brazil and in the U.S.

Photo agencies, exhibitions, awards

He has been a member of Black Star (1980-85), Magnum (1986-2001), then became a founding member of VII.

His work has been on exhibition at the International Center of Photography (New York City), the Bibliotheque Nationale de France (Paris), the Palazzo Esposizioni (Rome), the Museum of Photographic Arts (San Diego), Culturgest (Lisbon), The Canon Gallery and the Hasselblad Center (Sweden) and many others.

He has received the Martin Luther King Award, Henry Luce Award, Robert Capa Gold Medal (twice) World Press Photo Award (twice), Magazine Photographer of the Year (7 times), the ICP Infinity Award (3 times) the Leica Award (twice) and Alfred Eisenstaedt Award to name a few. He is also a fellow of the Royal Photographic Society.

All photographs (except the portrait) are © James Nachtwey

Thanks to jamesnachtwey.com for biographical information and photographs.

Read more On Photography posts.

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

On Photography: Co Rentmeester, 1936-present

On Photography: Co Rentmeester, 1936-present

On Photography: Ernest Haas, 1921-1986

On Photography: Ernest Haas, 1921-1986

On Photography: Neil Armstrong, 1930-2012

On Photography: Neil Armstrong, 1930-2012

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.