Learn every day. You don’t know what you don’t know and learning is going to unlock these skills. 15 minutes a day should be spent on learning a new skill. Bare minimum. Give up some television, get up 15 minutes early. It doesn’t matter. You can make the time every single day, seven days a week.

15 minutes a day

Learn something, mix technology and art together. It doesn’t have to all be about software or camera settings. You can learn about art, design 0r business to make this easier. I’ve started a website called thinktaplearn.com. It is a collective of some of the best teachers I know and we’re sharing our video courses.

You can check out photofocus.com as well for wonderful articles. It’s celebrating its 21st year. It’s one of the first websites on photography and still publishes every single day.

EVERY day

But here’s what I have for you. Thank you for hanging in here and showing that you want to be more successful in the new year. I want you to succeed. As one of my mentors would say, I’m rooting for you. Here is a code — NYNEWYOU. The first 1,000 people who go to thinktaplearn.com can redeem this code for three months.



Free access. This is unlimited access to more than a hundred classes including several that are going to build upon the skills we talked about here shooting raw, logarithmic AI. All of these topics are covered. Business skills, project management.

Just go to classes.thinktaplearn.com. Then click on pricing. Choose the Quarterly Plan and click sign up in the coupon code field. Enter the code NYNEWYOU and click the Apply button.

This will change it to free. You won’t be asked for a credit card. It won’t bill you when it expires. If you like the program, you’re welcome to sign up and renew with a credit card, but you will get three months’ access for free and you don’t need to enter a credit card or anything else. It will not automatically bill you at the end of the three months. This is me giving you access to hundreds of hours of content to help you be better.

Then visit the new member page to learn how to sign up for classes. You’ll also find a link for this in the top menu bar on the support section. This will walk you through how to enroll in classes and choose what you’re interested in. I invite you to check this out.

Mix tech and art

You do need to take action though. There are so many things that are really challenging, so many things that are holding you back. The only way to succeed and thrive is to make a personal change. I challenge you to implement as many of these ideas as you can and I invite you in the comment section below this video to share your own ideas. Please feel free to pass this video on to others and I sincerely hope it helps you have a more creative and more successful new year.

Want to see the rest?

See all 31 resolutions right here (and be sure to watch the whole video for a free gift).

Thank you for taking the time to listen to all of these ideas and I really wish you the best as you set out for a new successful year.