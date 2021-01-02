Inspiration doesn’t come easy even for the most creative photographers out there. It’s something that we all grapple with once in a while, and it can easily throw us off our momentum for photography projects. Whether you’re feeling burned out or struggling with a creative block, there are ways you can get back into the groove.

Today, allow us to take you back to some of the tips and ideas that we shared for helping you get out of your creative rut.

Keep documenting your daily life

If you think that your daily life isn’t interesting enough to document in photos, you’d be surprised at how much inspiration you have untapped. As Marco Larousse previously explained, it’s in our nature to dismiss our daily routine as unimportant because we think it will always be here. However, documenting daily life, mundanity and all, allows us to immortalize a time in our lives that is long gone and will never come back.

“Think about all the photos that you would have wanted to capture of a certain time, person, event or place but that you won’t be able to take any more because they are gone.”

Challenge yourself

Sometimes, all you need is to bring a little challenge to get those creative juices flowing again. You can make it as simple or as complex as you want, as long as you make sure to accomplish it. To get you started, why not try this seven-day challenge to boost your creativity or shift the focus of your photography to something you’re not used to?

Join a photography workshop

Expanding your knowledge, skill set and creative horizons by attending photography workshops or classes are guaranteed to give you an inspiration boost. You’ll come out of a session with new insights, approaches and perspectives on how to do the kind of photography you’re genuinely interested in. Feeling adventurous? Try signing up for a workshop about a genre that is totally new to you — it can be liberating and surprising!

Find a mentor

While there’s nothing wrong with being self-taught and learning at your own pace, Vanelli reminds us in his article that everyone can benefit from a mentor. You will learn something new, build relevant connections and have the opportunity to have your work looked at by fresh eyes. So, if there are some photographers in your area whose work you really like, consider dropping them an email and just ask if they are open to mentorships.

Pick up your camera and go shoot

For Lauri Novak, getting inspired can come from something as simple as grabbing your camera and “showing up” to the task of taking photos. Don’t underestimate what taking action can do for your photography, whether it’s your hobby or bread and butter. Pick up your camera and take photos, even if you feel that there’s a growing list of excuses that can stop you.

“No matter how you’re feeling, what the weather is, what the light is (there is no bad light anyway), if you think you don’t have time, nothing to photograph, can’t find my favorite lens, or whatever other reason you have for not going, ignore it and go anyway.”

More photography inspiration resources

In case you haven’t yet, don’t forget to check out Photofocus on Flipboard to view our collection of photography inspiration resources so far. We update our storyboards regularly with more tips, tutorials, and inspiring photography projects, so make sure to follow as well!