When Adobe MAX Online kicks off on October 20, 2020, there will be a plethora of courses to attend. Whether you’re a photographer, videographer, designer or marketer, Adobe MAX offers quite a bit. And this year, it’s all free.

Adobe just released another batch of courses for photographers to choose from. So what should you definitely put on your schedule? Here are five of my favorites.

How Ben & Jerry’s uses virtual photography to create perfect pints

Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2-2:30 p.m. ET | Learn more

There are two things in the world I love. Ice cream and photography. So when I saw this session with Gail Cummings, the Global Digital Design Lead at Ben & Jerry’s, I couldn’t resist registering for it!

Cummings will talk about adopting new ways of creating content to feed marketing channels across the world. She’ll also discuss how you can work around traditional photoshoots and asset creation, and what the surprising secret ingredient is that makes Ben & Jerry’s so special. So, grab a pint of Half Baked or Cherry Garcia and tune in!

Frequency separation 2.0

October 20-22, 2020 | Learn more

If there’s one thing that I’ve never really experimented with, it’s frequency separation in Photoshop. In this three-day interactive lab, Earth Oliver will show you how to get started with frequency separation. You’ll learn how to work with action and layer stacks, and all the essential tools necessary.

The art and craft of amazing photo portraits

October 21, 2020 from 7:30-8 p.m. ET | Learn more

I may be a bit biased here, but I absolutely love portraits by Chris Orwig. So the chance to learn from him is something I’m definitely excited about!

He’ll show how to create amazing portraits at any time of day, using natural light and minimal gear. Orwig will show how to put your subjects at ease, discuss portrait angles and how to effectively use available light to capture the best shot.

Multi-camera editing workflow: It’s easier than you think

October 21, 2020 from 5:30-6 p.m. ET | Learn more

As someone who’s still a relative newbie when it comes to videography, I’m intrigued by this session with Abba Shapiro. Using multiple cameras for video interviews can add interest to a video. But how do you best edit them in Premiere Pro?

Shapiro will walk you through the basics of a multi-camera edit, in terms of how to combine multiple angles, import footage shot with Premiere Rush on your phone, switch between footage, fine tune multi-camera cuts and much more.

Personal photo projects that boost your creativity

October 21, 2020 from 1:30-2 p.m. ET | Learn more

If there’s one thing that’s handy during a global pandemic, it’s finding new ways to stay creative. In this session with Adobe’s Julieanne Kost, you’ll learn how to develop personal projects and self-assignments.

Kost will discuss her recent self-assignment, “Springboard,” in which she re-created 52 images by other artists that used techniques or explored concepts she wasn’t familiar with. She’ll dive into how to organize, enhance and add your personal style in Lightroom Classic and more.