Each month we spend some time with one of you, the everyday photographer. On The Photographer Show with Scott + Lauri, sponsored by our friends at Tamron, we share our love of photography and discuss a few images to learn more about our readers and the Photofocus Community members.

This month, we’re joined by Scott Norris from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott talks to us about creating images that he sees in his mind’s eye. From minimalistic to landscapes, the actual photographing is often just the starting point for his art.

Scott is a professional creative. Photography has long been a part of his artistic toolbox and he continues to learn and evolve with the work he produces.

Join other Photofocus readers to participate in our Photofocus Community. There we share images, ideas and all things photography. You’ll also have the chance to join us on a future show.