The ways how photography changed art may not be particularly dramatic, but they are not to be taken for granted. But for the record, it was a significant change.

Photography has contributed to an improvement in the quality of life of the parties involved and the world as a whole.

Not only that, but the birth of photography established photography as an art medium and broadened the world of art as we know it today.

An example of the simplification and improvement that comes with photography can be seen in an ordinary portrait session. A painter can take a photo of their subject to paint over time, instead of having the subject sit in front of them for hours on end.

Photos of landscapes are often also taken so painters can finish their work in the comfort of a studio. These are a few of many examples of how photography has changed art.

There have also been a few creative art pieces that use photography as an art medium. Artists can take a photo and paint on top of it to create more depth and meaning.

People are getting more and more creative with producing various artworks that don’t subscribe to traditional paint on canvas, continually challenging themselves to produce work that is unique and progressive.

This article will give you a brief explanation of how photography affected the world and continues to do so, but it will also explain the implications that photography has for art. So, let’s jump straight into the “frame,” shall we?

How did photography change the world?

In the process of changing art, photography also indirectly changed the world. Photographs have the ability to capture the moment.

In those moments, there are rich back stories, emotions and messages. These emotions are usually subjective and depend on how the viewers judge the photographs; people react differently to photographs.

Some people may feel some awkwardness toward a picture that someone else might feel joy and bliss about.

Remember the saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words?” That sentence tells us how much meaning a photo can have depending on the person’s knowledge, life experience and point of view.

Examples of strong messaging behind photographs are prevalent in the histories of World War 1 and 2. A picture of soldiers eating and chatting can be seen as a heartwarming moment, yet at the same time, can also be interpreted as “the calm before the storm.”

Although photography can easily be seen as the simple act of capturing the moment, there is often much more to it. Photographs can play the role of preserving history, and they can be influential to the future. They can influence the way people feel and act.