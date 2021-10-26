Halloween is my favorite time of the year. I love getting dressed up, eating an insane amount of candy and doing fun creative shoots with my friends and not just with the kids.

Halloween isn’t just for kids! You can join in on the fun too. Here are three ways you can have fun as an adult during this spooky holiday.

Grab a self-portrait

If you have been following me for a while, you know I love a good self-portrait. Self-portraits are a great way to practice new lighting technics without the stress of a client in the room. You can do them at night when all your kids are asleep or during nap time. Plus it is a great way to express yourself.

So why not get creative for Halloween and do a self-portrait series. Paint your face, dress up in costume or get spooky with some long exposure photos. The possibilities are endless.

Click here to read more about how I create dynamic self-portraits.

Gather some friends

I have a friend that throws the most epic witches dance party every year! Ladies come from all over the state to dance the night away. That got me thinking — why don’t we do a photoshoot for it? All my friends come in their costumes and we do something wild.

The first year we walked the streets of our town and hit up some of our favorite restaurants. The second year, we headed to the woods and made potions. It is so much fun and a great way for me to be creative!

Get that ghost-like feel with a long exposure

There is something about a long exposure image with blur that automatically makes me feel spooky. Maybe it is the ghost-like illusions that it creates or the feeling of the chilly wind blowing by. Either way, I think long exposures images are perfect for Halloween.

Check out this article to learn more about how I use light painting for some out of this world long exposures.

Halloween isn’t just for kids. Grab your camera, grab your friends and get creative. The possibilities are endless!