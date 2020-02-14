Throughout the years, many powerful and famous thoughts influenced my work. Here’s my top five of the most inspiring photography quotes ever.

5. “The first 10,000 photographs are your worst.”

– Henry Cartier-Bresson

Pretty much everybody knows Henry Cartier-Bresson and this classic quote. When I started photography, I thought I was good. I had some nice pictures. A year later, I realized how much improvement I had made.

It is mind-blowing to see evolution every 12 months. No matter where you are in your photography life (10 days, 10 months or 10 years in): Continue taking pictures. It inevitably keeps on getting better and better.

4. “Photography has no rules, it is not a sport. It is the result which counts, no matter how it is achieved.”

– Bill Brandt

Another top pick through all inspiring photography quotes. Basically, that means no matter what gear, experience or resource you have: Do whatever you want. Photography is an art and art is all about gut and inspiration. Nobody cares about technique when pictures are amazing.

3. “Photography helps people to see.”

– Berenice Abbott

Let me ask you for a second, why do we take pictures? The answer? To tell a story! Images are a powerful way to express an idea. The way an image is created has an impact on how people see it and allows them to understand our message.

2. “If your pictures aren’t good enough, you’re not close enough.”

– Robert Capa

When teaching photography classes, I like to say to my students “You’re never too close.” Getting close to your subject allows us to get personal with it. To focus on what matters enhances smaller details and naturally gets rid of the distracting stuff.

1. “Don’t shoot what it looks like. Shoot what it feels like.”

– David Alan Harvey

This is perhaps my most favorite inspiring photography quote. It gets to the heart of photography. Anyone can shoot anything and capture what it looks like. Only a sensible and mindful photographer can witness, understand, capture and share someone else’s feelings. These qualities are perhaps some of the most important in my eyes as a photographer.

How about you, what’s your favorite quote? Leave it in the comments right below!

Lead photo by Patrick Fore on Unsplash