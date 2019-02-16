Explore the abandoned world for Photographer of the Day!

Urban exploration is one of those cool genres of photographs that a lot of us just can’t get enough of. For March, we’re looking for photos that highlight the run-down, dilapidated buildings you’ve stumbled upon.

We’re excited to see what you have in store, so grab your camera and start exploring today!

