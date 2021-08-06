Looking to create great memories on your next road trip? Here are some valuable tips for documenting your van life journey!
Your van life’s story
For my friend Luc — shown in this article — is all about nature, friendship, mountain climbing and his endearing cat, Sherekhan. I wanted to make sure these elements were reflected as I documented his vacations.
What about YOUR van life? What does it mean to you? Is it about kids? Food? Breathtaking sunsets? Being alone in the middle of the desert? Whatever it is, photograph it to create memories that will last a lifetime (or end up on the wall of your living room!).
Documenting with a wide-angle lens
Wide angles are usually lighter and smaller. That not only makes them perfect for light traveling but also capturing the moment inside as well as outside the van! I’ve used my 28mm f/2 but anything on the wider side (a prime, a zoom or even a 18-55mm kit lens) will work wonders.
Owner’s tour
How is it to live in your van? Where do you sleep? How do you cook? These are the little things that makes the journey magical, so don’t forget them!
Editing on-the-go
Even if you’re not a big post-processing fan or in a hurry, editing can be super easy and efficient. It took me around two minutes per photo using mostly AI based tools from LuminarAI. If you haven’t tried the new Portrait BokehAI feature, you’re missing out on something big. It’s great to add more depth of field, especially when using wide-angle lenses.
Making memories of your journey
Summer and vacations goes by so fast! Grab your camera and make sure to immortalize every second of it. Documenting your van life journey through images will definitely bring you some sunshine during the winter! ;)
