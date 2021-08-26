Impostor syndrome is defined as the fear or worry that your peers or the public at large will find out that you are a fake or phony. It is the self-doubt that makes you feel like you don’t measure up to other professionals. It’s the sense that you’re not good enough, despite evidence to the contrary.
Yikes. Heavy stuff, right?
More frequently than I care to admit, this syndrome is nipping at my heels, especially when I am surrounded by more seasoned photographers. Irrationally, I worry that they will somehow sense that I am a fraud behind the camera. Never mind the fact that I make a living with my camera, or that I’ve put in significant time and effort to refine my craft, the fear is still there.
Have you ever been plagued by impostor syndrome?
I experienced this troublesome syndrome back in November 2015 when I attended Scott Kelby’s live seminar in Livonia, MI. There were some stellar photographers there, including Scott Kelby himself, of course. As I walked through the room and gazed at the awesome people there, I halfway expected someone to point at me and yell, “impostor!”
Of course, that didn’t happen. Instead I met some really talented, cool, down-to-earth people and found some new inspiration. By the end of the day, I left feeling like a validated, inspired photographer.
The fear and comparison game
It can be a constant loop in your head: You’re afraid that your gear is not good enough, your work is not good enough, that you are not good enough. You are afraid that everyone else gets it but you. It can be exhausting and can potentially dampen your creativity.
The effects can be far ranging. From sleepless nights spent worrying that you’ll never measure up, to passing up potential opportunities and clients. Simply because you’re afraid you can’t rise to the occasion.
One thing I’ve gleaned from my discussions with the photographers on my podcast is that your gear is just a tool. It doesn’t necessarily determine whether you make a great shot or not. The ability to spot the potential greatness of a scene, decide on an angle, or nail down a method to portray the story is on your shoulders.
Great shots have been taken with point and shoot cameras, and terrible shots have been taken with expensive DSLRs.
So, how do you rid yourself of the pesky, persistent impostor syndrome?
Punching Impostor Syndrome in the face
1. Remember: You are your own worst critic
Don’t let your inner critic hold you back. Rather, use it to your advantage to help you grow and set goals. Whatever those areas are that you’re most self-conscious or doubtful about, take steps to ease that doubt by learning more about that area.
For example, a photographer friend told me that her weakest area was taking photos in a studio setting, so she deliberately went out and found a mentor that would teach her just that skill. After years of practice, she’s a master at it now.
2. Take criticism from others in stride
Rather than crumbling to pieces when someone criticizes your work, or when a client is unhappy with the results of their shoot, take the opportunity to grow from the experience. Analyze what you did wrong, and resolve to make it better next time.
3. Take an objective look at your growth and accomplishments
Sometimes, you need to throw humility out the window, especially when it comes to recounting to yourself how you have grown over the years. Whip out some paper and a pen, and scribble down areas you have come to excel at, as well as notable achievements youve made. Write down when you’ve hit your goals.
Then, put this piece of paper where you will see it again and again. Each time a client emails you to tell you that your work is great, save that email into a Testimonial folder, so that you can revisit it during those moments of self-doubt. Print it out even!
4. Remember: It’s OK to be afraid
Be gentle with yourself, and know that its okay to be afraid sometimes. A bit of fear can be healthy when its associated with taking new, calculated risks. We should all be taking steps to stretch ourselves creatively and business-wise and push past our comfort zones.
Even the most successful photographers experience uncertainty and fear. In a sense, that’s how you know you’re pushing yourself and growing as a professional.
Impostor syndrome is not unique to you
Next time you are plagued by worry and self-doubt, take comfort in knowing that you are not alone. You don’t have to stay in that self-imposed prison.
Keep in mind: There will always be someone that you perceive as better than you at photography, and you are always better than someone else at it as well.
Have you ever experienced impostor syndrome? If so, please share in the comments below, and remember, you are not alone!
Thanks for the encouragement. Its nice to know other people have doubts as well and we must always remember we really are our own worst critics
You’re welcome, Karen! Thanks for reading. We’re all in this together, after all. :)
For some, this issue is all too real. And if not addressed, can lead to a stalling or a downplaying of something that was once very important to us. I believe, on some level, even in unique ways, likely all creatives go through this. Just yesterday I was reading an interview with Steven Meisel, the famous photographer responsible for every Vogue Italia cover of the last 20 years among other countless fashion campaigns and model careers, etc. He can’t look at older material at all because he hates it and doesn’t feel it’s up to standard. And another role model… Read more »
Well said, Lance. Excellent insights! Especially your point about allowing the Impostor Syndrome to sabotage our efforts — I’ve definitely been there. It was only when I began interviewing accomplished photographers for my podcast did I realize that we ALL deal with this issue in some form…even high profile photographers, such as the ones you mentioned.
My goal with this article is to help people feed the kind, compassionate wolf, so to speak. Thank you for writing!
Thanks for this article!!! It’s so helpful not only for professionals, but also for all the amateurs.
You’re welcome, Mercedes! I’ll admit, this article took some courage for me to write, so it’s nice to know it’s encouraging for others!
p.s. I took a peek at your work. Your photos are lovely!
Thank you!!!! ☺️I started recently and all the feedback I receive is from family and friends and I’m afraid their opinion is a bit biased, heheh. Coming from others photographers is really encouraging too!!
I definite;y needed to see this post!
Glad to help! Thanks for reading! :)
I suffer with this more than I care to admit. It’s hard when the only person holding you back is yourself because you never really feel up to parr with others. It is my aim this year to try and deal with it better and stop comparing as long as I’m better than the photographer i was six months ago that should be enough.
It’s nice to know its not just me that feels this way though articles like this tend to give me a kick back in the right direction when I’m feeling blue so thank you :)
So true, Kirsty! Often times, the only person holding us back IS ourselves. It seems to take many of us a long time to realize this though. Myself included, ha!
Agreed, let’s make 2016 better than ever and focus on being the best photographers we can be. :)
Thank you for writing and posting this. I thought I was the only one. It feels so silly to have these feelings, yet somehow they are justified in our minds. I will be forwarding this to all my creative friends. Thanks again!
Thanks for writing! You are definitely NOT the only one…and you’re in good company too. No need to feel silly; many of us struggle with this. I just don’t think many of us like to admit it.
I’m so glad you found this helpful. Yes, please feel free to pass it along. :)
Glad, you spelled this out. My case is a little different. I know, I’m not that good. But it doesn’t bother me. I still try to take the best possible shot. And enjoy doing so. But then again, I live a luxury life, not having to earn my living with taking pictures any more. Toiling in another field, photography became a past time.
Thanks for sharing Lyart. I like that you still try to take the best possible shot. That’s what’s important. Keep shooting, and keep having fun.
Are you kidding? It is an ever present issue with me. At our monthly photo club meeting, we have a “Moment with Monty” (me). I talk for a few minutes on whatever photography related subject I choose. This month I introduced myself as an insecure photographer and that my photos are never good enough. I don’t get enough likes for faves. Everyones pictures I getter than mine. I’m always chasing gear. More often than not, I just want to give it all up. The good thing is that I love photography, I love interacting with people. I’ll keep shooting, but… Read more »
I’m glad you love photography, Monty, because I understand the discouragement that can come from thinking you’re not good enough. “Ever present” is a great way to put it, because that fear always seems to be there for many of us (me).
The important thing is to keep shooting, and keep loving what you do. Thanks for reading, and for sharing!
Like any artist we are always refining our techniques and improving our skills. It’s a never ending journey in our photographic evolution. I get my inspiration from the great photographers out there. I have a long way to go but I’m closer to getting there than a year or two ago. Still I have my dark days of doubt. Good to know it’s not just me.
Excellent points.