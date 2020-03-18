At Photofocus, we know times are tough right now for a lot of creative professionals. Whether you’re at home with your kids, have had photoshoots canceled or just wondering what’s next, we hope that our latest project will help you fill the creative void.

We’ve teamed up with ThinkTAP and Skylum to create The Artists’ Notebook, an online experience that brings artists together. Our goal is to help you explore different thoughts around creativity and retain a positive attitude through a sense of community. We’ll offer a series of creative projects, online learning and community.

The Artists’ Notebook project starts today with three live webinars from creative professionals, including Vanelli, Jeremy Chan and Abba Shapiro. It’s free to attend.

Webinars for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

1 p.m. ET – Dynamic Portrait Photography, with Vanelli

Join master photographer Vanelli as he shares his secrets for creating dynamic portraits. Vanelli started his career in the martial arts and then added photography. Learn how he combines these two for compelling portraits that capture the character and energy of the subject. Register >

2:30 p.m. ET – Post-Processing Photos with Color!, with Jeremy Chan

Jeremy will go over the basics of color concept and show you post-production tools to help you manipulate color in your photos in order to enhance visual impact. Register >

Breakout sessions

Each day will also feature a variety of breakout sessions at 4 p.m. ET, where YOU get to hear from the hosts and then ask them questions! Here’s what’s on the docket for today:

More details

Additionally, as a team we’ll be working on bringing you ways to stay creative at home through various articles and videos. You can check out all of the content from The Artists’ Notebook here. We’ll be adding more every day!

Finally, we encourage you to join The Artists’ Notebook group on Facebook. After you watch some of our webinars, read our articles or attend breakout sessions, be sure to post your creations to the group!

This is open to creative artists across the globe of all skill levels. The group will offer content for general audiences, as well as those looking to grow in artistic and professional skillsets. The group is open to anyone over the age of 13 (those under 13 require parental consent).

We hope The Artists’ Notebook will help bring back some creativity into your life. Is there a topic you’d like to see one of our instructors cover? Let us know in the comments below!

Lead photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash