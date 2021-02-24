This week we’re getting to know community member, Ujjwal Mistry.

Ujjwal lives in Kolkata, India and enjoys practicing his photography and post-processing skills.

Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!

How did you get started in photography?

In my younger years, my father started a small photography business. At that time he had a Yashica mat-124G camera. A few years later he quit his photography business to get a job with a government bank. Those things happened before I was born. Many years later, one summer vacation I went to Grandma’s village home. There I got my father’s Yashica mat-124G camera. At that moment I wondered about what is this thing? My father allowed me to play with his camera. From that time onward I became addicted to photography. Most of what I learned about photography was with this camera. I learned by feeling with this camera. I always liked to hear the different kinds of shutter speed sounds and liked to see how the aperture blades changed to become different kinds of aperture rings. This is how I started photography.

What was your first camera?

[The] Fujifilm Sl1000 16MP point and shoot camera was my first digital camera. At the time I knew nothing about digital photography. I just bought this camera for the 50x optical zoom. This camera gave me the opportunity to understand the power of post-processing.

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

Steve McCurry is a photographer who inspires me. Each of his photos is completely filled with great composition and stories.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

The first thing I look for in composing my image is balance. The balance could be between two kinds of weights inside a photo or between high contrast and low contrast. It can also be between overexposure and underexposure or between blurred and sharp.

Join Ujjwal and others in the Photofocus Community!

If you’d like the opportunity to be featured like Ujjwal, join the community here. More than that though it’s a great place to meet other photographers, share images and talk all things photography.