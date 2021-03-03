This week we’re getting to know community member, Susan Liepa.

Susan is from Orange County, California and enjoys many aspects of photography as you can see in her images.

How did you get started in photography?

I posted family photos on Flickr and began to notice how much better other people’s photos were so I decided to learn about photography. It took a while to understand the technical side of photography but now I’m more interested in the creative aspects and I don’t worry about the technical.

What was your first camera?

My first serious camera was an Olympus E-620, although I had two point and shoot film cameras before digital. My everyday digital camera now is an Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II, but I very much like experimenting with all kinds of film and film cameras.

Segerstrom Concert Hall Melrose Avenue - Hollywood Santa Ana, CA

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

Without a doubt, Saul Leiter (1923-2013). His subtle yet multidimensional photos reveal his years as an expressionist painter. I love that he photographed with expired Kodak color film (because it was cheaper, he said) which produced those beautiful, muted colors.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

Lots of things attract me to take a photo — light, geometry, color — but in composing an image I try to achieve a balance of the compositional elements while still emphasizing the subject. Being a big fan of Lensbaby lenses, I like the way they can add magic to an ordinary image.

