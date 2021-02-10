This week we’re getting to know community member, Susan King.

Susan is from just Southeast of Cambridge in England. She enjoys heading out to the streets with her camera to see what interesting sites and images she can find.

How did you get started in photography?

I’ve had a variety of automatic compact cameras over the years, from roll film to digital, but my journey into photography only really began when my partner brought me a Canon 2000D entry-level DSLR in November 2020 — my first serious camera. Learning how to operate my DSLR was challenging at first, but I soon mastered the basics of photography and learned to compose great shots. I learned through countless books, websites and videos on YouTube.

What was your first camera?

I received my first camera when I was aged 11, but I don’t know the camera’s brand as it was over 40 years ago. However, I consider my DSLR as my first camera as I never really learned about photography until then.

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

I’m inspired by the work of Henri Cartier-Bresson as I’m interested in street photography and capturing the moment as it happens. I like how he composed his photographs to tell a story and encouraged the viewer to use their imagination.

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

My passion is candid street photography so I observe my surroundings and look to capture the moment as it happens. This is really anything interesting that catches my eye.

If you'd like the opportunity to be featured like Susan, join the community here.