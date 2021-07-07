This week we’re getting to know community member, Phillip Peterson.

Phillip is from southeast Kansas and photographs anything that moves or does not move. He enjoys landscape, people and macro photography. Woodworking is another of Phillip’s creative hobbies.

How did you get started in photography?

“When I was 15, my sister and her fiancé asked me to shoot some engagement pictures of them. They handed me a camera, gave me a crash course on composition and settings, and I was hooked.”

What was your first camera?

” My first camera was a Minolta XG-A.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Galen Rowell. The light and composition in his images is incredible.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“The first thing that I look for when composing an image is interesting light. Whether I am out in nature photographing landscapes or at home photographing our pet German Shepherd, I have found that the blend of light and shadows are very important to a good image.

“Light. In nature, perfect lighting doesn’t last long. I enjoy the challenge of trying to capture it.”

