This week we’re getting to know community member, Pam Hymer. Pam is a San Antonio-based photographer who photographs an eclectic array of subjects.

How did you get started in photography?

“Our local vocational school offered summer programs for middle schoolers and photography was one of the programs. Once in high school, I signed up for photography classes the earliest I could incorporate them into my schedule.”

What was your first camera?

“My first SLR was a Pentax ME-Super. I still have the camera and the original receipt (it was $124.97 for the body only, brand new). I have not tried it in a while to see if it still works or not.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“While we were stationed in Germany I had the pleasure to meet another American who in his spare time was selling his images on the base and had added workshops to his services. He, like I, worked full time on the base and photography was for evenings, weekends and holidays.

“Mark Seawell is now in Ogden, UT, and is building a name for himself in the art market. He has an innate view through the lens, the persistence to strive for what he wants and is always there to help a fellow photog. I am happy to call him a friend, mentor and inspiration.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I tend to meander and look around until something feels peaceful and/or intriguing.”

