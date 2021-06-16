This week we’re getting to know community member, Mehmet Iyigungor.

Mehmet is from Istanbul, Turkey and focuses on street photography as his main interest. He also enjoys experimenting with his camera and other genres.

How did you get started in photography?

“I have been interested in photography since the 1980s.”

What was your first camera?

“After my father’s Beirette camera experience, I bought Zenit 12 XP in 1997, the first camera I bought for myself.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“My favorite artists are street photographers ilke Vivian Mail, Emmanuel Coler.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I prefer to capture the moment, I love the streets, always enjoy life on the streets. In the streets, first of all, I look for light and shadow of the objects, second is to feel, to capture the moment. Both of them constitute what a photograph tells. Streets have been semi-banned because of Covid-19, so my house and neighborhood have become studios.”

