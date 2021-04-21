This week we’re getting to know community member, Kathleen Larsen.

Kathleen is a hobby photographer from Sioux Falls, SD. She started taking more photos after she retired and received a digital camera. Luminar has opened up the possibilities for her images as well.

Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!

How did you get started in photography?

“I started taking pictures of my school friends when I was in elementary school.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a Kodak Brownie ‘Roy Rogers’ edition at about age 5. When in school, I had a Kodak Duoflex that I enjoyed followed by a few point and shoots.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Dorthea Lange’s photography inspires me to this day. She captured life in all its raw intensity.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“When composing I attempt to highlight my subject and eliminate all that is not necessary in the frame.”

Join Kathleen and others in the Photofocus Community!

If you’d like the opportunity to be featured like Kathleen, join the community here. More than that though, it’s a great place to meet other photographers, share images and talk about all things photography.