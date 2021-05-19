This week we’re getting to know community member, Kari Korpihete.

Kari is from Helsinki, Finland and his photos have been accepted for several international photo exhibitions around the world. He has also been awarded The AFIAP (Artiste Fédération Internationale de l’Art Photographique) title.

How did you get started in photography?

“I began my photography journey at the age of 10 in 1959 when my mother brought me a camera home from a business trip to the Soviet Union.”

What was your first camera?

“The camera my mother brought me from the Soviet Union was a Ljubite12.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“One of my favorite photographers is Serge Ramelli because his images are similar to the style I like to create. I have taken a number of his online courses.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I haven’t chosen any particular genre in my images. My mood guides what I see and photograph. I process my images in Photoshop using light masks and applying color theory.”

