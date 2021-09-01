This week we’re getting to know community member, Joanne Gardner. Joanne is from a suburb of Chicago and is an amateur photographer who just loves taking pictures. She has been lucky to travel the world for her job. While traveling she focused on travel photography, landscapes and people.

Joanne enjoys architectural photos though as well and is trying her hand at that since she is currently not able to travel overseas. There is nothing she enjoys more than looking at other photographers’ work.

How did you get started in photography?

“I’ve always taken photos since I started traveling in my early 20s, way long ago. I got serious about 2010 when I went to Antarctica.”

What was your first camera?

“I bought my first DSLR, a Nikon D5000. [I] loved the camera and what I was able to capture.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I’ve always admired Steve McCurry, the photojournalist. I like street photography and travel photography which includes landscapes. His portraits and travel shots always get to me. Recently I discovered Peter Iversen, who shoots travel destinations and I like all of his stuff.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I’m a generalist I’m afraid, so I shoot everything. As far as composing I hone in on an interesting person, street situation or a good-looking landscape. I’m attracted to rust and weathered wood as well as architecture.

“Last week I went to a tattoo convention to shoot people and to Ohio State Penitentiary to shoot an old prison. In June I spent three weeks in Colorado and Utah enjoying the amazing landscapes.”

