This week we’re getting to know community member, Ed Lareau.

Ed is from the San Francisco Bay area in California and enjoys heading out to the national parks and forests in the area.

How did you get started in photography?

“I got started because we used to visit the Grand Canyon, and I enjoyed the images from the trips.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a Kodak Instamatic. I was at the Grand Canyon and I liked the images when I got them back. Then my first 35mm was an Olympus OM-1. I entered a few photo contests with that camera. Time passed, and I got my first digital camera, the [Canon] Digital Rebel.”

Black Oystercatcher Taken with Kodak Instamatic 126

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Like many photographers, the one photographer who inspires me the most is Ansel Adams. He was able to achieve perfection because he knew his subject and his equipment.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“My favorite subjects are landscapes and wildlife, so that is what I look for when I compose an image. Also the light, and the magic hour”

