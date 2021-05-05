This week we’re getting to know community member, David Tipping.

David is a UK-based amateur photographer who recently retired and is looking forward to traveling and expanding his photography.

Haven’t joined the Photofocus Community yet? Sign up for free today!

How did you get started in photography?

“I became interested in photography when I was about 13 years old and moved to Windsor, Berkshire, UK. I met a retired Police forensic photographer who encouraged me to take up photography. Being on the flight path into London Heathrow, aircraft was my first subject matter. I developed my own negatives and printed from a second-hand kit sitting in a darkroom created with a black plastic bin liner in an under stairs cupboard.”

What was your first camera?

“My first camera was a second-hand Zenit 35mm which I bought in the early 1970s. It was recommended to me as a camera that could be used as a defensive weapon and still work perfectly well afterward. It was a very robust mechanical camera with a maximum speed of 1/500s or 1/750s and taught me all about getting the right speed and aperture for the particular genres of photography.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I have learned a lot of photographic techniques and been inspired by a lot on YouTube. The one person who to me sums up the joys and perseverance required to engage in wildlife photography is Espen Helland. His videos exude his enthusiasm and that hope for the perfect shot may just be around the corner.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I enjoy taking photographs whilst I am walking and with wildlife, it is not always easy to compose before you press the shutter button. When I stop to let the wildlife come to me, I am always mindful of the direction of the light and the backdrop of where I hope the subject will appear. In bird photography, eye focus is important as well as how the bird is engaging with the camera. Ideally, I like to have a nice bokeh and, depending on the action of the bird, space for it to move into and/or a background that depicts the environment.”

Join David and others in the Photofocus Community!

If you’d like the opportunity to be featured like David, join the community here. More than that though, it’s a great place to meet other photographers, share images and talk about all things photography.