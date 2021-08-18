This week we’re getting to know community member, Albert Gudbrandsson. Albert is from Reykjavík, Iceland. He likes to be outside, play golf and takes photos.

How did you get started in photography?

“I started taking photos of my family mostly at first. Then as I traveled more my photography became more about travel images.”

What was your first camera?

“I think it was around 2008 that I got a small Nikon Coolpix camera. It fit so well in my pocket. Since about 2013, I’ve had the Nikon D3100 and now I have a Nikon D7200.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“I look at all the photographs by anyone. I have three favorite Icelandic photographers. Heiða Helgadóttir, Ragnar Axelsson and Ragnar Th. I think they are all great photographers in their respective fields.”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“I’m looking for a fun light, and a fun background.”

