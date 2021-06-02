This week we’re getting to know community member, Aaron Perkinson.

Aaron has always enjoyed recording his travels and every day life.

How did you get started in photography?

“I never considered myself a photographer. However, as I look at all the pictures I did print, in addition to the pictures that I wish I had saved (I got my first camera when I was 9 or 10, I believe), I conclude that I did always have a love for taking pictures.”

What was your first camera?

“As a child, I received a Kodak Winner (110 film) and used it a lot. My first serious camera was one I ‘borrowed”‘ from my father: A Minolta Maxxum 7000 AF with a nice set of lenses (later, it was stolen). Disheartened, I used point and shoot cameras for several years until the Olympus PEN E-PL1, which again revived my love for photography.”

Who is one photographer that inspires you and why?

“Well, risking a cliche, I will say Henri Cartier-Bresson. I love his thinking, his humility and his realistic approach to photography. Two things I’ve learned: To wait for the moment and to take pictures of things that inspire me, even though not necessarily everyone else. I would say that I am still searching for my photographic ‘voice.'”

What’s the first thing you look for in composing your image?

“Creatively speaking, I greatly value variety in composition. Finding things or points of view that are out of the ordinary is important to me. And technically speaking, lighting is a key factor.”

