A Maasi woman with her beaded jewelry.
Celebrate World Photography Day by entering the Impact Photo Contest

Drobo and Photofocus have teamed up to present the first annual Impact Photo Contest in conjunction with World Photography Day on August 19, 2019. Prizes are essential gear for all photographers and they’re worth $4000.

World Photography Day

“World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography … Since the early 19th century, photography has become an ever-increasing medium of personal expression and appreciation for countless people around the world.

“A photograph has the ability to capture a place; an experience; an idea; a moment in time. For this reason, it’s said that a picture is worth a thousand words. Photographs can convey a feeling faster than, and sometimes even more effectively than words can. A photograph can make the viewer see the world the way the photographer sees it.” – worldphotographyday.com

Drobo & Photofocus invite you to share your world

Join the world to celebrate photography’s day — Monday, August 19, 2019, by sharing your love of photography. It’s easy to share. Enter the Impact Photo Contest. We are inviting any photographer, from novice to professional to submit an impactful photograph that shares your world with the world.

Judges

Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington, director of content Kevin Ames, podcast host Chamira Young and author Michèle Grenier will judge the contest. Each week, three entries will be shared on Drobo social media and featured in a post on Photofocus. Visit the judges’ page to know more about the panel.

Prizes

The runner-up (second place) wins a Drobo 5D3 5 bay enclosure and a copy of Retrospect backup software.

The winner (first place) receives a Drobo 8D desktop attached enclosure, 2 Seagate 6TB IronWolf Pro hard drives, a Drobo 5N2 network-attached 5 bay enclosure and a $1,000.00 Sigma lens along with a Retrospect license.

Enter before midnight August 15, 2019

Enter the Drobo Photofocus Impact Photo contest.

