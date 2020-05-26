For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Anastasiia Zapselskaya

Photo: “Earth’s dream sitting on the moon”

Something a little different today — this conceptual art piece by Zapselska Art. This artist has been creating some meaningful conceptual pieces during these trying times, and I feel that this image offers a little hope, while still giving the feeling of isolation.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared on Instagram. You can also submit yours via the Photofocus Flickr group.