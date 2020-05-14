For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Pinkesh Modi – Perceptive_Imagination

Photo: “Coffee & Beans”

The image seems to sum up so many things for me — the need for coffee, the need for simplicity and beautiful light. Soft and subtle, yet rich and dark, just like the perfect cup of coffee. Well lit, styled and composed. I can almost smell the coffee; congrats!

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers via Instagram. You can also submit yours via the Photofocus website or via on the Photofocus Flickr group.