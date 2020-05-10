Every weekday, Photofocus curators share a great photograph taken by one of our readers. If you haven’t submitted yours yet, be sure to do that in our Flickr group.

As dedicated writers for Photofocus, we come across a lot of photographs. The photographs we choose every week have not only impressed us, but they’ve also inspired and invigorated, giving us new ideas on how to approach our own work — and we hope that does the same for our readers, too. Our curator for the week explains what they love about the images they choose for the week, offering quick thoughts to help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it’s successful.

For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house. Every Sunday, we select our favorite for the week, and this month we’re giving away some great prizes to Lume Cube!

This week’s featured photographs

Curator: Lauri Novak

Congratulations, John Kelly!

Why I chose this image as my favorite for the week

I picked this image as to me it seems to symbolize so much of our current situation. I have seen many bears in windows peering out at the world in the last few weeks. Congratulations, John!