Every weekday, Photofocus curators share a great photograph taken by one of our readers. If you haven’t submitted yours yet, be sure to do that in our Flickr group.

As dedicated writers for Photofocus, we come across a lot of photographs. The photographs we choose every week have not only impressed us, but they’ve also inspired and invigorated, giving us new ideas on how to approach our own work — and we hope that does the same for our readers, too. Our curator for the week explains what they love about the images they choose for the week, offering quick thoughts to help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it’s successful.

For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house. Every Sunday, we select our favorite for the week, and this month we’re giving away some great prizes to Lume Cube!

This week’s featured photographs

Curator: Julie Powell

Photographer: Bill Pringle Photographer: Anastasiia Zapselskaya Photographer: Anas Al Ghazzawki Photographer: Balaram Paul Photographer: Jinnifer Duncan This week's favorite is ...

Congratulations, Bill Pringle!

Read curator Julie Powell's post on Bill Pringle.

Why I chose this image as my favorite for the week

Bubbles are always fun and the colors and movement in this one really caught my eye. What a fun way to keep yourself occupied and photographing something completely different at home.