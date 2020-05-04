For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Mike Hedge

Photo: “First Oriole”

Mike got this image of the first Oriole in his backyard. When I first saw the photo the tail on the bird made it look like it was wearing a top hat, that made me smile. Great complementary colors here as well.

The bright color also made me smile. We could all use a little brightness in our world right now.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

