For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Michael Hutchinson

Photo: “Stay at home tropical vacation”

We could all use a little vacation from our ‘forced vacations’ I think, right? This is just a fun idea for an image taken from home.

Humor during times like this is always good and incorporating it into our images never hurts.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

