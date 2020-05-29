For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Jinnifer Duncan

Photo: “Quarantine Vibes”

Loving those total quarantine vibes, this pup has the right idea. No stress, no fuss, no muss, totally chilling in the sunshine. Maybe we could all take a lesson from this cool pup!

