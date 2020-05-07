For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Ian Johnston LRPS

Photo: “Wake up and smell the coffee”

This is such a great example of using what you have at home to create images. It doesn’t have to be complicated — just grab a few things from your kitchen and have fun.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo! You can also submit yours via the Photofocus website or via Instagram with the hashtag #athomephotofocus.