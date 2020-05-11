For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: David James

Photo: “Grater”

I mostly chose this image mostly because of its unique perspective. Things have been a little out of our control the last few months, and looking at things with a slightly skewed perspective is probably a very good thing right now. Look outside the box for new and inventive ways to shoot and share. Congrats!

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus website. You can also submit yours via the Photofocus Flickr group or via Instagram with the hashtag #athomephotofocus.