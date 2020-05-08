For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: David Adler

Photo: “Doggie in the window”

I get the feeling from this shot that the dog wants to get out just as much as the owner might. Pets are definitely a great subject to photograph while we’re staying safe at home.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared via the Photofocus website. You can also submit yours via the Photofocus Flickr group or via Instagram with the hashtag #athomephotofocus.