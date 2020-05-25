For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Bill Pringle

Photo: “Bubble Cave”

I adore this image by Bill; it’s almost hypnotizing in its color and form. It just proves that a great and captivating image can be almost anything and does not need to be on a grand scale.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

Originally shared with the Photofocus website. You can also submit yours via the Photofocus Flickr group.