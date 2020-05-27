For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Anas Al Ghazzawi

Photo: “War”

This image asks when the war will end, on an old school film clapperboard. Good question! But which war? The beauty in conceptual art is that it means different things to different people. Is it the war on COVID-19, the war in a country or perhaps the war within himself? Wonderful dark and grungy feel that adds to the image as well.

Thank you for sharing with our group.

