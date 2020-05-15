For the month of May we asked you to share your stay safe at home images with us. What can you create from where you are? It can be taken in your own backyard, out your window or something you create using what you have in your house.

Photographer: Aize Schipper

Photo: “Shells”

I adore this image of “Shells,” almost hypnotizing in the symmetry and simplicity of the image. The color, the formation, the subtle reflections … just beautiful. Even the shells, resembling waves, is calming and almost meditative.

