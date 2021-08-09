An artist date is a concept developed by author/artist Julia Cameron as a way to get ourselves out on a regular basis. Whether to create, be inspired, read up on other artists or just take ourselves out of our everyday routines.

Several years ago I bought myself “The Artists’ Way” by Julia Cameron. I read the book and didn’t actually DO the exercises nor did I start writing morning pages at that time.

Fast-forward to today and I’m still doing morning pages which I started in 2018. I’m at over 70 days now. Never did I ever imagine I’d still be doing this daily writing of three pages per day. Admittedly, I don’t write on weekends and I rarely take my notebook with me when I travel. It’s what works for me.

You can find a few ideas for artist dates on Julia’s website. Struggling with finding something to do? Here are a few more ideas:

Visit a museum

Go to a park

Get out your kids coloring books and color

Head to the library and browse art magazines or books

Take virtual tours of places you’d like to go

Find a quiet spot and read a book you’ve been putting off

Check out my Monday Motivation & Inspiration posts

I have yet to actually set up artist dates for myself, though. Seems like I tried several years ago. It lasted a few weeks at best. We’re so good at finding excuses, life, work, family and everything else that always seems to take precedence over our creative lives.

Many of us get caught up in the daily tasks, running our business, running our households, taking care of kids, work and all that *yawn* boring stuff. We forget or don’t make time for ourselves. An artist date is a great way to get ourselves out for some me-time. Recharge. Refresh. Rejuvenate the muse.

Put it in writing

Now that life is getting back to somewhat normal for most of us, where are you itching to go to take photos that you haven’t been able to go to this last year or so? Let me know in the comments.

Make a date with yourself to get out with that camera (I’m talking to myself too here). Put it in your calendar. Or in the words of Captain Picard, “Make it so.”

Go create. Be creative. Be motivated.