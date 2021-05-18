Architecture is an art on its own. So, it’s not surprising that most of us find ourselves pointing our cameras to it once in a while. Some even make architectural photography a long-term creative endeavor to capture the most stunning buildings and structures around the world.

Among them is self-taught commercial and architectural photographer Andrés Gallardo Albajar. His work appeared in various magazines and websites, including Architectural Digest, Arch Daily, National Geographic, Lonely Planet, Design Boom, Fubiz and Vogue. He has also received recognition at prestigious awards such as IPA International Photography Awards, Sony world Photography Awards and ND Neutral Density Awards.

His “Urban Geometry series,” one of his most eye-catching work, brought him to a lot of major cities. So, he had plenty of opportunities to Today, let’s take a look at the wonders he spotted in the South Korean capital.

Seoul as an architecture hotspot

Seoul is still home to impressive traditional architecture, but it also boasts of locally and internationally designed contemporary architecture. In his “Urban Geometry” series, Estonia-based Albajar introduces us to some of these impressive landmarks and their beautiful details.

For those who weren’t yet aware of Seoul’s status as an architecture hotspot, this series is certainly an eye-opener. Here, we get a preview of mind-blowing buildings such as The Imprint by MVRDV Architects, Kolon One & Only Tower by Morphosys Architects and KIA BEAT360 by Ca Plan Co.

Those who are more familiar with the global architecture scene will certainly tell us that this is just a small slice of what we can find in Seoul. It tells us that the city is now a fertile playground for architects. That means it’s also a stomping ground for adventurous photographers! It’s definitely a destination to add to your bucket list if you’re keen on getting started with architectural photography.

A showcase of fascinating details

One of the goals of this type of photography is to bring the viewers’ attention to all the meticulous details of a building or structure. For me, it should be able to inspire a greater appreciation for all the work, talent and creativity that went into designing and constructing these masterpieces.

We can definitely see that at work in this Seoul series and the rest of Albajar’s work. I especially like how his compositions effectively emphasize the character of these buildings. I also find his play on lines, shapes, curves and colors to be a great example of how the genre easily lends itself to abstract or minimalist visuals.

If you enjoyed this urban geometry series, make sure to visit Andrés Gallardo Albajar’s website and Behance portfolio to see more of his work.

All photos by Andrés Gallardo Albajar. Used with Creative Commons permission.